Mango-Cucumber Relish
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : makes 5 cups
Carolina Buia and Isabel González
January 2006

This fresh, crunchy relish is lovely with any juicy roasted meat.    More Condiments  

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup fresh lime juice
  • 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon sugar
  • Salt
  • 2 large, ripe mangoes (about 1 pound each), peeled and cut into 1/2-inch dice
  • 1 large seedless cucumber—peeled, seeded and cut into 1/4-inch dice
  • 1 large jalapeño, seeded and minced
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped basil

How to Make It

Step

In a bowl, mix the lime juice with the vinegar, sugar and a generous pinch of salt. Add the mango, cucumber, jalapeño and basil and toss well. Cover and refrigerate until chilled, about 30 minutes.

Make Ahead

The relish can be refrigerated overnight. Add the chopped basil just before serving.

