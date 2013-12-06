Mango-Cucumber Relish

© Daniela Stallinger
This fresh, crunchy relish is lovely with any juicy roasted meat. More Condiments
In a bowl, mix the lime juice with the vinegar, sugar and a generous pinch of salt. Add the mango, cucumber, jalapeño and basil and toss well. Cover and refrigerate until chilled, about 30 minutes.
The relish can be refrigerated overnight. Add the chopped basil just before serving.
