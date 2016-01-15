Mango Chutney

©Ian Knauer
Serve this sweet and savory chutney with grilled chicken or pork. Slideshow: More Condiments Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a medium saucepan, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot. Sauté the onion and garlic in the oil with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper until golden, about 6 minutes. Stir in the mustard, coriander, bay and chile and cook until fragrant and mustard seeds begin to pop and crackle, about 3 minutes more.
Step 2
Stir in the mango, vinegar, and sugar and bring to a boil. Boil the chutney until thickened, 10 to 12 minutes. Let cool to room temperature, season with salt and serve.
Make Ahead
The chutney keeps in the refrigerator for up to 3 weeks.
