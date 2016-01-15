Mango Chutney
©Ian Knauer
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6 as a condiment
Ian Knauer
February 2014

Serve this sweet and savory chutney with grilled chicken or pork. Slideshow: More Condiments Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 garlic cloves, smashed
  • 2 teaspoons yellow mustard seed
  • 1 teaspoon coriander seed
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1 dried red chile
  • 20 ounce fresh or frozen mango
  • 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1/4 cup sugar

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot. Sauté the onion and garlic in the oil with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper until golden, about 6 minutes. Stir in the mustard, coriander, bay and chile and cook until fragrant and mustard seeds begin to pop and crackle, about 3 minutes more.

Step 2    

Stir in the mango, vinegar, and sugar and bring to a boil. Boil the chutney until thickened, 10 to 12 minutes. Let cool to room temperature, season with salt and serve.

Make Ahead

The chutney keeps in the refrigerator for up to 3 weeks.

