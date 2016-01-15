Mango Chutney

Step 1

In a medium saucepan, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot. Sauté the onion and garlic in the oil with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper until golden, about 6 minutes. Stir in the mustard, coriander, bay and chile and cook until fragrant and mustard seeds begin to pop and crackle, about 3 minutes more.