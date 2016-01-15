Mango BBQ Chicken
©Ian Knauer
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Ian Knauer
May 2014

Sweeten up your BBQ marinade with fresh mango - guaranteed to please guests at any cookout. Slideshow: More Chicken Thigh Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 cup diced fresh mango
  • 1/4 cup ketchup
  • 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried mustard
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 8 chicken thighs

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large heavy skillet, heat the butter over medium high heat until hot. Stir in the onion and garlic with 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is golden, about 8 minutes. Transfer the onion mixture to a blender and puree with the mango, ketchup, Worcestershire, vinegar, mustard, coriander, cumin, cayenne. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 2    

Reserve 1/2 cup of the BBQ sauce, then toss the remaining sauce with the chicken and let marinate at room temperature 30 minutes.

Step 3    

Preheat the grill.

Step 4    

Grill the chicken over indirect heat, basting occasionally with the reserved BBQ sauce, until charred in places and cooked through, 35 to 45 minutes.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up