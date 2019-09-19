Mango-Apple Tarte Tatin with Caramel Sauce
Cedric Angeles
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 10
By Christophe François
October 2019

This Mango-Apple Tarte Tatin recipe gets its flavor from fresh apples and mangoes and homemade caramel. Flipping the pastry during baking is the best way to ensure a crisp and caramelized crust.

Ingredients

TART

  • All-purpose flour, for work surface
  • 1 frozen puff pastry sheet (from 1 [14-ounce] package) (such as Dufour Pastry Kitchens), thawed
  • 6 tablespoons granulated sugar, divided
  • 3 medium apples (about 1 pound 2 ounces), peeled and cut into 1/8-inch-thick slices (about 4 cups)
  • 2 large firm-ripe mangoes (about 1 pound 9 ounces), peeled and cut into 1/8-inch-thick slices (about 2 cups)

CARAMEL SAUCE

  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 3/4 cup heavy cream
  • 1/4 cup cold unsalted pure Irish butter (such as Kerrygold) (2 ounces)

ADDITIONAL INGREDIENTS

  • Vanilla ice cream, for serving
  • Fresh basil leaves and lemon zest, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the tart

Preheat oven to 325°F. On a lightly floured work surface, roll pastry sheet to a 15- x 10-inch rectangle (about 1/4 inch thick). Place on a parchment paper–lined baking sheet. Sprinkle with 3 tablespoons sugar. Shingle apple and mango slices in alternating crosswise rows, leaving a 1-inch border. Sprinkle with 1 tablespoon sugar and 6 tablespoons butter pieces.

Step 2    

Bake tart in preheated oven until puff pastry is golden brown, about 40 minutes. Remove tart from oven, and top with a second sheet of parchment and a second baking sheet. Carefully flip so tart lands fruit side down on second baking sheet. Remove first baking sheet, and peel parchment from pastry. Sprinkle pastry with remaining 2 tablespoons sugar and remaining 2 tablespoons butter pieces. Return tart to oven; bake at 325°F until pastry is very crispy, about 40 minutes. Let cool 15 minutes. Carefully invert tart onto original baking sheet or a serving platter; remove and discard parchment.

Step 3    Make the caramel sauce

Heat sugar in a medium saucepan over medium until it melts and turns golden brown, about 5 minutes, stirring during last 2 minutes. Carefully whisk in cream and butter. Remove from heat; let cool.

Step 4    

Cut tart into 3- x 5-inch pieces. Serve with caramel sauce and ice cream. Garnish with basil and lemon zest.

