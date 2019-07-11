Mango-and-Halloumi Fritto Misto
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
By Justin Chapple
August 2019

Seafood and vegetables are often the star of fritto misto (mixed fry). In this version, F&W’s Justin Chapple swaps in ripe but firm mangoes and sturdy halloumi cheese, showcasing their incredible versatility. A batter of fizzy club soda, flour, and cornstarch forms a crust that is light but dippable.

Ingredients

  • Neutral oil (such as grapeseed), for frying
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour (about 8 1/2 ounces)
  • 1/2 cup cornstarch (about 2 1/4 ounces)
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
  • 2 1/2 cups club soda
  • 2 ripe-but-firm medium mangoes, peeled and cut into 3/4-inch wedges
  • 8 ounces halloumi cheese, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 6 medium scallions, cut into 4-inch pieces
  • 1 medium lemon, thinly sliced and seeded
  • Chile oil, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat 2 inches of neutral oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high to 360°F. Whisk together flour, cornstarch, baking powder, and 1 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Whisk in club soda until mixture is smooth and the consistency of thin pancake batter. Let batter stand 5 minutes.

Step 2    

Working in batches, dip mango wedges, halloumi pieces, scallion pieces, and lemon slices in batter, letting excess drip off; add to hot oil. Fry, turning occasionally, until golden and crispy, 1 to 3 minutes depending on size. Transfer to a wire rack set over a baking sheet. Sprinkle fritto misto with remaining 1 teaspoon salt. Serve with chile oil, for dipping.

Suggested Pairing

Melon-y, bright Loire white.

