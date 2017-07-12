Mandarin Orange Salad
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Melissa Roberts

This salad is an updated and refreshing take on an old-school classic. Smoked almonds add extra depth of flavor. If you can’t find them, substitute tamari almonds or salted roasted almonds. Slideshow: More Orange Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup cider vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 2 teaspoons honey
  • 2 tablespoons finely minced shallot
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • One 8-ounce head of escarole, white and light green leaves only, torn into bite-size pieces
  • 2 romaine hearts, shredded (about 5 ounces each)
  • Two 11-ounce cans mandarin oranges in light syrup, drained
  • 1/2 cup very thinly sliced red onion
  • 2/3 cup smoked almonds, chopped (4 ounces)

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, whisk the vinegar with the mustard, honey, shallot, salt and pepper. Add the olive oil in a slow steady stream, whisking constantly, until the dressing is combined.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, toss the escarole with the romaine, mandarin oranges, onion and smoked almonds. Add half the dressing to the salad and toss. Add more dressing as desired and serve immediately.

Make Ahead

Dressing can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.

