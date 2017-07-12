Mandarin Orange Salad

This salad is an updated and refreshing take on an old-school classic. Smoked almonds add extra depth of flavor. If you can’t find them, substitute tamari almonds or salted roasted almonds. Slideshow: More Orange Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a medium bowl, whisk the vinegar with the mustard, honey, shallot, salt and pepper. Add the olive oil in a slow steady stream, whisking constantly, until the dressing is combined.
Step 2
In a large bowl, toss the escarole with the romaine, mandarin oranges, onion and smoked almonds. Add half the dressing to the salad and toss. Add more dressing as desired and serve immediately.
Make Ahead
Dressing can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.
