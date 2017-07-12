Mandarin Orange Jell-O Salad

More dessert than salad, this fruity homemade jelly uses both the fruit and the juice of canned mandarin oranges. Mango nectar amplifies the pretty orange color and gentle sweetness. The finished dessert is spoonable straight out of the refrigerator, but it softens as it stands at room temperature. While the recipe is great by itself, a dollop of lightly sweetened whipped cream is a luscious addition. Slideshow: More Orange Recipes
How to Make It
Set a fine mesh strainer over a medium bowl. Pour in the oranges and reserve the juice. You should have about 1 cup of juice and 2 cups of fruit.
In a medium heatproof bowl, sprinkle the gelatin over 1/3 cup of the reserved juice. Whisk gently until the mixture starts to thicken. Add the boiling water and whisk until smooth. Stir in the remaining 2/3 cup of juice along with the mango nectar. Pour 3/4 cup of the gelatin mixture in each of 4 glasses. Refrigerate until the mixture is thick and syrupy, about 1 hour. Spoon 1/2 cup of the drained oranges into each glass and refrigerate until set, about 4 hours. Serve cold with whipped cream, if desired.
