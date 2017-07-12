Mandarin Orange Cake

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350°. Generously butter a 9-inch round baking pan and line the bottom with parchment paper.

Step 2 In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, coconut, baking powder and salt. In a large bowl, beat the butter with the granulated sugar until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Beat in the eggs, one at a time, then beat in the vanilla. At low speed, add the flour mixture and the milk in 3 alternating batches, beginning and ending with the flour mixture. Fold in the mandarin oranges until combined.