Mandarin Orange Cake

This simple vanilla cake is studded with mandarin oranges and flakes of chewy coconut. A cardamom-spiced whipped cream would be a delicious accompaniment. Slideshow: More Cake Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°. Generously butter a 9-inch round baking pan and line the bottom with parchment paper.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, coconut, baking powder and salt. In a large bowl, beat the butter with the granulated sugar until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Beat in the eggs, one at a time, then beat in the vanilla. At low speed, add the flour mixture and the milk in 3 alternating batches, beginning and ending with the flour mixture. Fold in the mandarin oranges until combined.
Scrape the batter into the prepared pan. Bake for 40 to 45 minutes, until a cake tester inserted in the center comes out clean. Transfer the cake to a rack and let cool for 20 minutes. Turn the cake out of the pan, peel off the parchment paper and invert again onto a plate. Dust the top liberally with confectioners’ sugar while the cake is still warm. Let cool completely before serving.
