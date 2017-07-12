Mandarin Orange Cake
Justin Chapple / Food & Wine
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : one 9-inch cake
Melissa Roberts

This simple vanilla cake is studded with mandarin oranges and flakes of chewy coconut. A cardamom-spiced whipped cream would be a delicious accompaniment. Slideshow: More Cake Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 stick unsalted butter, at room temperature, plus more for greasing
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup sweetened flaked coconut
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 3 large eggs, at room temperature
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1 cup whole milk
  • One 11-ounce can mandarin oranges, drained
  • Confectioners’ sugar, for dusting

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Generously butter a 9-inch round baking pan and line the bottom with parchment paper.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, coconut, baking powder and salt. In a large bowl, beat the butter with the granulated sugar until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Beat in the eggs, one at a time, then beat in the vanilla. At low speed, add the flour mixture and the milk in 3 alternating batches, beginning and ending with the flour mixture. Fold in the mandarin oranges until combined.

Step 3    

Scrape the batter into the prepared pan. Bake for 40 to 45 minutes, until a cake tester inserted in the center comes out clean. Transfer the cake to a rack and let cool for 20 minutes. Turn the cake out of the pan, peel off the parchment paper and invert again onto a plate. Dust the top liberally with confectioners’ sugar while the cake is still warm. Let cool completely before serving.

Make Ahead

The cake can be stored in an airtight container for up to 2 days.

