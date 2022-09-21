Malfatti in Parmesan Broth

Using a Microplane grater, grate 11/2 loosely packed cups (about 11/2 ounces) of the Parmesan; set aside. Cut remaining Parmesan, including rinds, into 11/2- to 2-inch cubes; set aside.

Beat cream cheese, egg, lemon zest, 1/2 teaspoon salt, white pepper, and nutmeg with a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment on medium-high speed until light and smooth, about 3 minutes, stopping to scrape down sides and bottom of bowl with a rubber spatula as needed. Reduce mixer speed to low; gradually beat in flour. Increase mixer speed to medium; beat until mixture forms a thick and tacky batter, about 3 minutes. Add chives and grated Parmesan; beat on medium speed until grated cheese is incorporated, about 1 minute. Scrape mixture into a piping bag or a heavy-duty ziplock plastic bag. Cut a 3/4-inch opening in one corner of bag. Let batter rest at room temperature 1 hour.

Divide Parmesan cubes evenly among 6 (12-cup) coffee filters. Working with 1 coffee filter at a time, gather filter up and around cheese cubes; secure with kitchen twine to keep from opening. Place cheese bundles in a 3-quart saucepan; add 4 cups water. Bring to a simmer over medium. Reduce heat to low; gently simmer, stirring occasionally, until you can smell the aroma of Parmesan, about 1 hour. Pour Parmesan broth through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a small saucepan. Gently press on cheese bundles in strainer using back of a spoon; discard bundles. (If desired, freeze Parmesan cubes, and use to make another broth.) Stir sugar, 1/4 teaspoon lemon juice, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt into strained Parmesan broth. Set aside until ready to use.

While Parmesan broth simmers, bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil over high. Carefully pipe batter straight down into boiling water, cutting into pieces at 3/4-inch lengths using scissors and piping in batches of about 15 malfatti (batter pieces) at a time. For clean cuts, dip scissors in boiling water as needed. Cook until slightly firm but set, about 3 minutes per batch. Using a spider or slotted spoon, transfer cooked malfatti to a baking sheet lined with plastic wrap. Let last batch of cooked malfatti cool 5 minutes.