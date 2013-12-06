Maker's Mark Manhattan
Manhattans are clearly not Southern, but many Southerners love them. Maker's Mark's Bill Samuels, Jr., says, "I spent 40 years screwing around before figuring out the perfect recipe."    More Whiskey Drinks  

  • 2 1/2 ounces Maker's Mark bourbon
  • 1/2 ounce French sweet vermouth, preferably Dolin Rouge
  • 2 dashes Fee Brothers cherry bitters
  • 4 to 5 drops maraschino cherry juice
  • Ice
  • 1 Maraschino cherry, for garnish

In a mixing glass, combine the bourbon, sweet vermouth, bitters and maraschino cherry juice. Fill the mixing glass with ice and stir well. Strain into a cocktail glass and garnish with the maraschino cherry.

