Maker's Mark Manhattan

Manhattans are clearly not Southern, but many Southerners love them. Maker's Mark's Bill Samuels, Jr., says, "I spent 40 years screwing around before figuring out the perfect recipe." More Whiskey Drinks
How to Make It
Step
In a mixing glass, combine the bourbon, sweet vermouth, bitters and maraschino cherry juice. Fill the mixing glass with ice and stir well. Strain into a cocktail glass and garnish with the maraschino cherry.
