Maine-Style Lobster Rolls
Victor Protasio
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
4 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Mary-Frances Heck
July 2018

Mary-Frances Heck refers to these lobster rolls as “knuckle sandwiches” because they showcase the knuckles—the segments that connect the claws to the carapace—which are the sweetest, most tender meat on a lobster. Dressed simply with mayo, the cold salad sits in a hot, buttered bun. Her tip for tackling the admittedly tedious work of cracking the shells? Do it with a friend and a cold beer.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh chervil or tarragon
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 cup minced celery
  • 1 pound cooked, shucked, and chopped lobster meat (from knuckles and 6 pincer claws from Steamed Lobster and Corn for a Crowd or 3 [1 1/2-pound] whole lobsters)
  • 6 top-split (New England–style) hot dog buns, separated
  • 2 tablespoons salted butter, softened
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives, plus more for garnish
  • 6 butter lettuce leaves
  • 6 cooked and shucked lobster pincer claws (optional)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Whisk together mayonnaise, lemon juice, and chervil, and season lightly with salt and pepper. Stir in celery, and fold in chopped lobster meat. Cover and chill up to 4 hours.

Step 2    

Heat a large skillet over medium. Butter sides of buns, and toast in skillet until golden and heated through, about 2 minutes per side.

Step 3    

Fold chives into lobster salad. Place a lettuce leaf inside each bun, and divide lobster salad evenly among buns. Sprinkle with chives. Top each with 1 pincer claw, if desired. Serve immediately.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up