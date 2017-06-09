Maine Shrimp Roll
Nicole Franzen
Erin French

A shrimp roll—or crispy, golden shrimp piled high on a buttered, griddled, and tartar sauce–slathered bun—is a classic way to enjoy some of our state’s favorite seafood. Serve with lemon wedges, pickles, and chips and call it a day. Reprinted from The Lost Kitchen: Recipes and a Good Life Found in Freedom, Maine. Copyright © 2017 by Erin French. Photographs copyright © 2017 by Nicole Franzen. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Penguin Random House, LLC. Slideshow: More Shrimp Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • 4 hot dog rolls, split
  • 4 tablespoons Tartar Sauce
  • 4 small handfuls of baby lettuce
  • Vegetable oil, for frying
  • 1 pound shelled Maine shrimp
  • 1 cup whole milk
  • 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 3/4 cup semolina flour

How to Make It

Step 1    

Butter the cut sides of the rolls and grill, toast, or griddle buttered-side down until golden brown. Slather the inside of each roll with a tablespoon of tartar sauce and line with baby lettuces. Heat oil in a deep fryer to 375°F or, alternatively, heat 2 inches of oil in a heavy-bottomed pan to the same temperature.

Step 2    

Combine the shrimp and the milk in large bowl. Whisk together the all-purpose and semolina flours in a separate bowl. Working in batches, drain the shrimp, dredge in the flour mixture until well coated, and then fry until golden brown, about 20 seconds.

Step 3    

Fill the prepared rolls with the hot shrimp and serve immediately.

