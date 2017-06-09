Maine Shrimp Roll

A shrimp roll—or crispy, golden shrimp piled high on a buttered, griddled, and tartar sauce–slathered bun—is a classic way to enjoy some of our state’s favorite seafood. Serve with lemon wedges, pickles, and chips and call it a day. Reprinted from The Lost Kitchen: Recipes and a Good Life Found in Freedom, Maine. Copyright © 2017 by Erin French. Photographs copyright © 2017 by Nicole Franzen. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Penguin Random House, LLC. Slideshow: More Shrimp Recipes
How to Make It
Butter the cut sides of the rolls and grill, toast, or griddle buttered-side down until golden brown. Slather the inside of each roll with a tablespoon of tartar sauce and line with baby lettuces. Heat oil in a deep fryer to 375°F or, alternatively, heat 2 inches of oil in a heavy-bottomed pan to the same temperature.
Combine the shrimp and the milk in large bowl. Whisk together the all-purpose and semolina flours in a separate bowl. Working in batches, drain the shrimp, dredge in the flour mixture until well coated, and then fry until golden brown, about 20 seconds.
Fill the prepared rolls with the hot shrimp and serve immediately.
Author Name: Ivesmartin
Review Body: If i'm going to have a seafood roll I would prefer to spend an extra few bucks and make a Lobster roll instead of this one.
Date Published: 2017-06-09