Maiden Name
Yield
Serves : 2 drinks
Ivy Mix

"Who doesn't like coconut?" asks Ivy Mix of Leyenda in Brooklyn. "I mean, come on, I love piña coladas, but I always want a little more." She gives her version an extra flavor boost with passion fruit syrup, spices and the sugarcane spirit cachaça. Slideshow: More Easy Cocktail Recipes This recipe originally appeared in the Food & Wine 2016 Cocktails book.

Ingredients

  • 4 ounces cachaça
  • 2 ounces unsweetened coconut cream (alternatively, skim the cream from a can of unsweetened coconut milk)
  • 1 ounce fresh lime juice
  • 1 ounce vanilla syrup (see Note)
  • Generous 1/2 ounce Cinnamon Syrup (see Note)
  • Generous 1/2 ounce passion fruit syrup (see Note)
  • 3 cups ice cubes
  • 2 small pineapple leaves and freshly grated nutmeg, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a blender, combine the cachaça, coconut cream, lime juice, vanilla syrup, Cinnamon Syrup, passion fruit syrup and ice cubes. Blend until smooth. Pour into 2 chilled tiki mugs or pilsner glasses. Garnish with the pineapple leaves and nutmeg.

Notes

Vanilla syrup and passion fruit syrup are both available at specialty stores and from kalustyans.com

In a medium saucepan, combine 16 ounces water with 2 cups sugar and 6 medium cinnamon sticks. Stir over moderate heat until the sugar is dissolved, then simmer (do not boil) for 10 minutes. Let cool. Remove the cinnamon sticks and pour the syrup into a jar. Refrigerate for up to 2 weeks. Makes about 24 ounces.

