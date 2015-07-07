Magnetic Role Reversal
The basil-cucumber puree here is from Jay Schroeder, whose Magnetic Pole Reversal tequila cocktail inspired this mocktail. For a drier version, stir in tonic water; for a sweeter drink, use lemon-lime soda instead. Slideshow: More Nonalcoholic Drink Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces Basil-Cucumber Puree (see Note)
  • 1 ounce fresh lime juice
  • Pinch of salt
  • Ice
  • 4 to 4 1/2 ounces chilled tonic water, preferably Fever-Tree Indian, or lemon-lime soda
  • 3 basil leaves, smacked, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, combine the Basil-Cucumber Puree, lime juice and salt. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a chilled, ice-filled double rocks glass and stir in the tonic water. Clap the basil leaves between your hands over the drink to release the essential oils and add them to the glass.

Notes

Basil-Cucumber Puree: In a small saucepan, lightly toast 1 teaspoon coriander seeds over low heat until fragrant, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a blender. Add 1 large peeled and seeded English cucumber and 1/3 cup basil leaves; puree until as smooth as possible. Refrigerate for up to 1 day. Makes about 10 ounces.

