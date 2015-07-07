Magnetic Role Reversal

The basil-cucumber puree here is from Jay Schroeder, whose Magnetic Pole Reversal tequila cocktail inspired this mocktail. For a drier version, stir in tonic water; for a sweeter drink, use lemon-lime soda instead.
Slideshow: More Nonalcoholic Drink Recipes
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
How to Make It
In a cocktail shaker, combine the Basil-Cucumber Puree, lime juice and salt. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a chilled, ice-filled double rocks glass and stir in the tonic water. Clap the basil leaves between your hands over the drink to release the essential oils and add them to the glass.
Notes
Basil-Cucumber Puree: In a small saucepan, lightly toast 1 teaspoon coriander seeds over low heat until fragrant, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a blender. Add 1 large peeled and seeded English cucumber and 1/3 cup basil leaves; puree until as smooth as possible. Refrigerate for up to 1 day. Makes about 10 ounces.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5