Magnetic Pole Reversal

“Sotol is my absolute favorite spirit in the world,” says Jay Schroeder, about this mezcal relative made from an agave-like plant. To highlight sotol’s “vegetal and superfunky” flavors, leave some of the cucumber peel in the drink’s basil-cucumber puree,
as Schroeder does.
Slideshow: More Tequila Cocktail Recipes
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
How to Make It
In a cocktail shaker, combine the sotol, Basil-Cucumber Puree, lime juice, Simple Syrup and Salers. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a chilled, ice-filled rocks glass and garnish with the basil sprig.
Notes
Basil-Cucumber Puree: In a small saucepan, lightly toast 1 teaspoon coriander seeds over low heat until fragrant, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a blender. Add 1 large peeled and seeded English cucumber and 1/3 cup basil leaves; puree until as smooth as possible. Refrigerate for up to 1 day. Makes about 10 ounces.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5