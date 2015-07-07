Magnetic Pole Reversal

“Sotol is my absolute favorite spirit in the world,” says Jay Schroeder, about this mezcal relative made from an agave-like plant. To highlight sotol’s “vegetal and superfunky” flavors, leave some of the cucumber peel in the drink’s basil-cucumber puree, as Schroeder does. Slideshow: More Tequila Cocktail Recipes



Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015