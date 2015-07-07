Magnetic Pole Reversal
“Sotol is my absolute favorite spirit in the world,” says Jay Schroeder, about this mezcal relative made from an agave-like plant. To highlight sotol’s “vegetal and superfunky” flavors, leave some of the cucumber peel in the drink’s basil-cucumber puree,  as Schroeder does. Slideshow: More Tequila Cocktail Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 ounces blanco sotol, preferably Ocho Cientos
  • 1 1/2 ounces Basil-Cucumber Puree (see Note)
  • 3/4 ounce fresh lime juice
  • 3/4 ounce Simple Syrup
  • 1/4 ounce Salers or Suze (bittersweet gentian aperitifs)
  • Ice
  • 1 small basil sprig, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, combine the sotol, Basil-Cucumber Puree, lime juice, Simple Syrup and Salers. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a chilled, ice-filled rocks glass and garnish with the basil sprig.

Notes

Basil-Cucumber Puree: In a small saucepan, lightly toast 1 teaspoon coriander seeds over low heat until fragrant, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a blender. Add 1 large peeled and seeded English cucumber and 1/3 cup basil leaves; puree until as smooth as possible. Refrigerate for up to 1 day. Makes about 10 ounces.

