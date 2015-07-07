Magic Eight Ball
Lucas Allen
Jeremy Oertel

Jeremy Oertel makes this nightcap super-chocolaty but not too sweet by steeping cocoa nibs in bittersweet Ramazzotti amaro. “Ramazzotti is cool. It’s got these dark Coca-Cola and vanilla flavors in it,” he says. Slideshow: Scotch Whiskey Cocktail Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 ounces blended Scotch, preferably Monkey Shoulder
  • 3/4 ounce Punt e Mes (spicy, orange-accented sweet vermouth)
  • 1/2 ounce Roasted Cocoa Nib Ramazzotti (see Note)
  • 1 teaspoon single-malt Islay Scotch, such as Laphroaig 10-year
  • Dash of Angostura bitters
  • Ice
  • 1 lemon twist, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a mixing glass, combine all of the ingredients except the ice and twist. Fill the glass with ice, stir well and strain into a chilled coupe. Pinch the twist over the drink and garnish.

Notes

Roasted Cocoa Nib Ramazzotti: In a small skillet, toast 2 tablespoons cocoa nibs over low heat, stirring, until fragrant, 5 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl with 4 ounces Ramazzotti amaro. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Strain the infused amaro into a jar and refrigerate for up to 1 month. Makes about 4 ounces.

