Magic Eight Ball

Jeremy Oertel makes this nightcap super-chocolaty but not too sweet by steeping cocoa nibs in bittersweet Ramazzotti amaro. “Ramazzotti is cool. It’s got these dark Coca-Cola and vanilla flavors in it,” he says.
How to Make It
In a mixing glass, combine all of the ingredients except the ice and twist. Fill the glass with ice, stir well and strain into a chilled coupe. Pinch the twist over the drink and garnish.
Notes
Roasted Cocoa Nib Ramazzotti: In a small skillet, toast 2 tablespoons cocoa nibs over low heat, stirring, until fragrant, 5 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl with 4 ounces Ramazzotti amaro. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Strain the infused amaro into a jar and refrigerate for up to 1 month. Makes about 4 ounces.
