Maduros: Sweet Plantains

When plantains turn dark brown, it means they are superripe and ready to be turned into maduros. Cubans slice and fry them to create this sweet, sticky side dish. Lourdes Castro recommends rolling the unpeeled plantains on the counter to soften the flesh, producing a more tender maduro. Fast and Easy Ethnic Recipes
How to Make It
In a large skillet, heat the oil. Place the plantains on a work surface and gently roll back and forth. Using a sharp knife, cut off the ends. Carefully peel and slice the plantains diagonally into 1-inch pieces.
Add half of the plantains to the hot oil and fry over moderate heat, turning occasionally, until the plantains are browned, about 5 minutes. Drain on paper towels. Repeat with the remaining plantains and serve right away.
