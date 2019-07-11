Madeira Cobbler
Victor Protasio
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 Cocktail
By Kirk Estopinal
August 2019

Cobblers have been cooling people down since colonial times. Kirk Estopinal’s recipe from Cane & Table in New Orleans beats the swelter with fortified wine, dark rum, and lots of ice.

Ingredients

  • Crushed ice
  • Ice cubes
  • 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon (2 1/2 ounces) dry-style Madeira (preferably Sercial)
  • 1 tablespoon (1/2 ounce) Demerara rum (such as El Dorado)
  • 1 teaspoon simple syrup
  • 2 orange peel strips
  • 1 lemon peel strip
  • 10 fresh blackberries, divided
  • Pineapple wedge

How to Make It

Step

Fill a julep cup with crushed ice. Fill a cocktail shaker with large ice cubes; add Madeira, rum, simple syrup, orange peel strips, lemon peel strip, and 5 blackberries. Cover and shake vigorously until well chilled, about 10 seconds. Strain into prepared cup; top with crushed ice and remaining 5 blackberries. Garnish with pineapple wedge. Serve with a straw.

