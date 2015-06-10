Made in Japan

Step 1 Make the grapefruit syrup

In a small saucepan, bring the sugar and water to a boil. Simmer over moderate heat, stirring, until the sugar dissolves, 2 to 3 minutes. Let cool, then transfer to a jar, add the grapefruit zest and refrigerate overnight. Transfer the syrup to a blender, add the shiso and puree until smooth, 1 minute. Strain the syrup through cheesecloth into a jar; refrigerate until ready to use, up to 2 weeks.