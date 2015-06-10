Bartender Gui Jaroschy gives specific instructions to play the Buck Owens song “Made in Japan” while drinking this sake punch: “Play it on repeat if everyone is so inclined. This is somewhat important,” he deadpans.
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
How to Make It
In a small saucepan, bring the sugar and water to a boil. Simmer over moderate heat, stirring, until the sugar dissolves, 2 to 3 minutes. Let cool, then transfer to a jar, add the grapefruit zest and refrigerate overnight. Transfer the syrup to a blender, add the shiso and puree until smooth, 1 minute. Strain the syrup through cheesecloth into a jar; refrigerate until ready to use, up to 2 weeks.
In a large pitcher, combine 4 ounces of the grapefruit syrup with the sake, green tea, elderflower liqueur, whisky, lemon juice, yuzu juice and bitters. Refrigerate until chilled, about 2 hours. Fill the pitcher with ice and stir well. Pour the punch into 8 chilled rocks glasses or stemless wineglasses and garnish with the apricot, plum and ginger slices and smacked shiso leaves.
