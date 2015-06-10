Made in Japan
© Lucas Allen
Bartender Gui Jaroschy gives specific instructions to play the Buck Owens song “Made in Japan” while drinking this sake punch: “Play it on repeat if everyone is so inclined. This is somewhat important,” he deadpans. Slideshow: Pitcher Drinks

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

GRAPEFRUIT SYRUP

  • 2/3 cup sugar
  • 2/3 cup water
  • Finely grated zest of 1/2 grapefruit (about 1 tablespoon)
  • 4 shiso leaves

PUNCH

  • 24 ounces junmai sake
  • 16 ounces chilled green tea
  • 8 ounces St-Germain elderflower liqueur
  • 5 ounces Japanese malt whisky, preferably Hakushu 12-year
  • 3 ounces fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 ounce yuzu juice
  • 6 dashes of hopped grapefruit bitters
  • Ice
  • 24 slices each of apricot and plum, 8 thin slices of ginger and 8 shiso leaves, smacked, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the grapefruit syrup

In a small saucepan, bring the sugar and water to a boil. Simmer over moderate heat, stirring, until the sugar dissolves, 2 to 3 minutes. Let cool, then transfer to a jar, add the grapefruit zest and refrigerate overnight. Transfer the syrup to a blender, add the shiso and puree until smooth, 1 minute. Strain the syrup through cheesecloth into a jar; refrigerate until ready to use, up to 2 weeks.

Step 2    Make the punch

In a large pitcher, combine 4 ounces of the grapefruit syrup with the sake, green tea, elderflower liqueur, whisky, lemon juice, yuzu juice and bitters. Refrigerate until chilled, about 2 hours. Fill the pitcher with ice and stir well. Pour the punch into 8 chilled rocks glasses or stemless wineglasses and garnish with the apricot, plum and ginger slices and smacked shiso leaves.

