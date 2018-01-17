Madame Ae-Ma

Con Poulos
A rim of gochujang (Korean chile paste) and gochugaru (Korean chile powder) creates warming layers of heat in this tart and spicy take on a margarita. You can order gochujang and gochugaru online or find them at your local Asian grocery store. Slideshow: More Margarita Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine tequila, triple sec, lime juice, and 1 teaspoon gochujang in a cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake until chilled and diluted, about 20 seconds.
Step 2
Using a small offset spatula, paint the rim of a rocks glass with gochujang, and dust with gochugaru. Fill glass with ice, and strain drink over ice.
