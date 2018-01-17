Madame Ae-Ma
A rim of gochujang (Korean chile paste) and gochugaru (Korean chile powder) creates warming layers of heat in this tart and spicy take on a margarita. You can order gochujang and gochugaru online or find them at your local Asian grocery store. Slideshow: More Margarita Recipes

  • 2 ounces tequila, preferably Avión 
  • 1 ounce triple sec 
  • 1 ounce lime juice
  • 1 teaspoon gochujang, plus more for rim 
  • Gochugaru, for rim

Combine tequila, triple sec, lime juice, and 1 teaspoon gochujang in a cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake until chilled and diluted, about 20 seconds. 

Using a small offset spatula, paint the rim of a rocks glass with gochujang, and dust with gochugaru. Fill glass with ice, and strain drink over ice.

