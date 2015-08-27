Macaroni Salad with Chorizo and Roasted Cherry Tomatoes
© Kristen Stevens
Kristen Stevens
July 2014

This macaroni salad can be served hot or cold, either way it is delicious. Slideshow: More Pasta Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 1/2 ounces elbow macaroni (1 cup)
  • 3 1/2 ounces chorizo, diced
  • 2 cups cherry tomatoes
  • 1 small garlic clove, finely minced
  • 1 cup chopped sturdy greens such as beet leaves, Swiss chard or kale 
  • Sea salt
  • Freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the macaroni until al dente. Drain well and rinse with cold running water until it is completely cool.

Step 2    

In a medium frying pan, cook the chorizo over medium high heat for 3 minutes. Add the cherry tomatoes and cook until they begin to soften, about 3 minutes more. Add the garlic and the greens and cook for 1 minute.

Step 3    

Stir in the macaroni and season with sea salt and freshly ground pepper.

