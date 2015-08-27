Macaroni Salad with Chorizo and Roasted Cherry Tomatoes

In a large saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the macaroni until al dente. Drain well and rinse with cold running water until it is completely cool.

Step 2

In a medium frying pan, cook the chorizo over medium high heat for 3 minutes. Add the cherry tomatoes and cook until they begin to soften, about 3 minutes more. Add the garlic and the greens and cook for 1 minute.