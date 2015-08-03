Macaroni Bianco with Ricotta and Fresh Mozzarella

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 375°. Butter a shallow 2-quart gratin dish.

Step 2 Stir together the mozzarella, ricotta and black pepper in a large bowl.

Step 3 In a large pot of boiling well-salted water, cook the pasta until al dente. Reserve about 1 cup of the pasta cooking water, and then drain the pasta well.

Step 4 Add the pasta to the cheese mixture and toss well to coat. Add about 1/2 cup of the cooking water, or as needed, to loosen the sauce. Pour the mixture into the buttered gratin dish.

Step 5 In a small bowl, stir together the bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese, then sprinkle the mixture evenly over the pasta. Dot the top of the dish with the butter cubes.