Macaroni and Swiss with Spinach and Mushrooms
© Kate Winslow
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Kate Winslow
September 2014

The juiciness of the spinach and mushrooms keeps this macaroni and cheese dish moist and flavorful Slideshow: More Macaroni and Cheese Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus more for greasing
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 8 ounces mushrooms, sliced
  • 8 ounces baby spinach
  • Salt 
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 2 cups whole milk
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
  • 8 ounces Swiss cheese, shredded
  • 8 ounces campanelle or other tubular pasta

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Butter a shallow 2-quart gratin dish.

Step 2    

Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over moderate heat. Add the mushrooms and cook, stirring occasionally, until they are deeply golden brown, about 10 minutes. Stir in the spinach and cook until wilted, about 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, and transfer the mixture to a large bowl.

Step 3    

Melt the 3 tablespoons of butter in a saucepan over moderate heat. Add the flour and cook, stirring constantly until smooth, for 1 minute. Add the milk and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until thickened, about 10 minutes. Add about half of the cheese, stirring until melted and smooth. Season with salt and pepper, and keep the sauce warm over very low heat.

Step 4    

Meanwhile, in a large pot of boiling well-salted water, cook the pasta until al dente. Drain well, then add to the bowl of spinach and mushrooms. Add the cheese sauce and stir everything together until well combined.

Step 5    

Pour half of the mixture into the buttered gratin dish, sprinkle half of the reserved cheese over it, then top with the rest of the pasta mixture. Sprinkle the remaining cheese over the top. Bake until bubbling and lightly golden, about 30 minutes. Let sit for about 5 minutes before serving.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up