Macaroni and Cheese with Bacon and Blue Cheese
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kate Winslow
March 2014

A few snipped chives make a lovely garnish for this mac and cheese. Slideshow: More Macaroni and Cheese Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, plus more for greasing
  • 4 ounces bacon, chopped
  • 1 small onion, finely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 2 cups whole milk
  • 4 ounces blue cheese, crumbled
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 8 ounces elbow macaroni or other tubular pasta
  • Chives, for garnish (optional)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Butter 4 small soufflé dishes or a shallow 1 1/2-quart gratin dish.

Step 2    

Heat the 1 tablespoon of butter in a medium skillet over moderate heat. Add the bacon and cook until crisp and browned, 5 to 8 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the bacon to a paper towel–lined plate. Set aside.

Step 3    

Add the onion to the skillet and cook until softened, 6 to 8 minutes. Add the flour and cook, stirring until smooth, about 1 minute. Add the milk and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until thickened, about 10 minutes. Add all but 1/4 cup of the blue cheese and stir until smooth and melted. Season with salt and pepper, and keep the sauce warm over very low heat.

Step 4    

Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan of boiling well-salted water, cook the pasta until al dente. Drain well and add the pasta to the cheese sauce, stirring well to coat. Stir in the reserved bacon.

Step 5    

Divide the macaroni and cheese between the soufflé dishes or pour into the gratin dish, then top with the remaining blue cheese.

Step 6    

Bake until golden and bubbling, 15 to 20 minutes. Garnish with snipped or finely chopped chives before serving, if desired.

