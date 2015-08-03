Macaroni and Cheese with Bacon and Blue Cheese

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350°. Butter 4 small soufflé dishes or a shallow 1 1/2-quart gratin dish.

Step 2 Heat the 1 tablespoon of butter in a medium skillet over moderate heat. Add the bacon and cook until crisp and browned, 5 to 8 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the bacon to a paper towel–lined plate. Set aside.

Step 3 Add the onion to the skillet and cook until softened, 6 to 8 minutes. Add the flour and cook, stirring until smooth, about 1 minute. Add the milk and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until thickened, about 10 minutes. Add all but 1/4 cup of the blue cheese and stir until smooth and melted. Season with salt and pepper, and keep the sauce warm over very low heat.

Step 4 Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan of boiling well-salted water, cook the pasta until al dente. Drain well and add the pasta to the cheese sauce, stirring well to coat. Stir in the reserved bacon.

Step 5 Divide the macaroni and cheese between the soufflé dishes or pour into the gratin dish, then top with the remaining blue cheese.