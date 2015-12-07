Macadamia and Milk Chocolate Peppermint Cream Sandwich Cookies
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
3 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 30 sandwich cookies
Jonathan Waxman
January 2016

These unusual and irresistible macadamia shortbread cookies from chef Jonathan Waxman of NYC’s Jams have a minty chocolate cream filling. Slideshow: More Sandwich Cookies

Ingredients

Cookies

  • 2 cups finely chopped macadamia nuts (10 ounces)
  • 2 sticks unsalted butter, softened
  • 1/2 cup packed light brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt

Filling

  • 5 ounces milk chocolate, finely chopped
  • 2 ounces bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • 1/2 teaspoon peppermint extract
  • Pinch of kosher salt

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the cookies

Preheat the oven to 350°. Spread the nuts on a baking sheet and toast for about 8 minutes, until light golden. Let cool.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the butter with both sugars at medium speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Beat in the vanilla, then add the flour and salt and mix just until a dough forms. Stir in the nuts. On a sheet of parchment paper, roll out the dough 1/4 inch thick. Transfer the parchment and dough to a baking sheet and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Step 3    

Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Using a 11/2 -inch cookie cutter, stamp out rounds from the dough and arrange them 1 inch apart on the prepared sheets. Gather the scraps and stamp out more rounds. Refrigerate the cookies for 1 hour.

Step 4    

Bake the cookies for about 12 minutes, rotating the baking sheets halfway through, until golden. Transfer to a rack to cool.

Step 5    Meanwhile, make the filling

In a heatproof medium bowl, combine both of the chocolates. In a small saucepan, bring the cream to a simmer. Pour the cream over the chocolate and let stand for 2 minutes; stir until smooth. Stir in the peppermint extract and salt and refrigerate for about 1 hour, until thick.

Step 6    

Spread 1 1/2 teaspoons of the filling on the underside of half of the cookies and sandwich with the remaining cookies.

Make Ahead

The sandwich cookies can be stored in an airtight container for 3 days.

