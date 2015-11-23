Mac ‘n’ Cheese Tuna Melt Casserole

© Ian Knauer
The best of both worlds, this simple recipe combines every kids’ two favorite dishes - cheesy noodles and tuna fish. Slideshow: More Casserole Recipes
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 350°F. Cook the pasta in a pot of boiling salted water until tender. Drain the pasta, then place back in the pot with the milk, butter and tuna fish and season with salt and pepper to taste.
Step 2
Transfer to a buttered 2-quart baking dish. Top the pasta mixture with the cheese slices then bake in the oven until the cheese is melted, about 10 minutes. Serve.
