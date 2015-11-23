Mac ‘n’ Cheese Tuna Melt Casserole
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Ian Knauer
March 2014

The best of both worlds, this simple recipe combines every kids’ two favorite dishes - cheesy noodles and tuna fish.  Slideshow: More Casserole Recipes

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces elbow or small shell pasta
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 cup whole milk
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 (6 ounce) can tuna in water, drained
  • 4 slices cheddar cheese

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Cook the pasta in a pot of boiling salted water until tender. Drain the pasta, then place back in the pot with the milk, butter and tuna fish and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 2    

Transfer to a buttered 2-quart baking dish. Top the pasta mixture with the cheese slices then bake in the oven until the cheese is melted, about 10 minutes. Serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up