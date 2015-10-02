Mac and Cheese with Radicchio, Raisins and Fontina
Photo © Phoebe Lapine
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Phoebe Lapine
March 2015

This gluten-free mac and cheese features the unusual combination of raisins and radicchio, creating the perfect combination of creaminess and crunch. Slideshow: More Macaroni and Cheese Recipes

Ingredients

  • 12 ounces gluten-free fusilli
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 large shallot, thinly sliced
  • 2 heads radicchio Treviso (about 1/2 pound), thinly sliced
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter (plus more for greasing the pan)
  • 3 tablespoons white rice or all-purpose gluten-free flour
  • 1 quart whole milk, warmed
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 16 ounces coarsely grated Italian Fontina cheese (about 4 cups)
  • 1/4 cup raisins

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. Butter a large cast-iron skillet or casserole dish and set it aside.

Step 2    

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook, following the package directions, until 3 minutes shy of al dente. The pasta should still have a bite to it. Drain and shake out all the water.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, in a large pot or Dutch oven, heat the oil. Sautée the shallot and radicchio over medium-high heat until wilted, 3 minutes. Remove to a bowl.

Step 4    

In the same pot, melt the butter. Whisk in the flour and cook until it is fully incorporated, 1 minute. Add the warm milk and whisk gently over medium-high heat until the mixture has bubbled and thickened enough to coat the back of a spoon, about 10 to 15 minutes. Off the heat, stir in the salt, raisins and cheese; stir until melted. Add the pasta and radicchio and toss to combine.

Step 5    

Distribute the mixture evenly in the prepared skillet or baking dish. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, until bubbling and browned. Serve piping hot.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up