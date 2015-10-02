Mac and Cheese with Radicchio, Raisins and Fontina

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 400°. Butter a large cast-iron skillet or casserole dish and set it aside.

Step 2 Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook, following the package directions, until 3 minutes shy of al dente. The pasta should still have a bite to it. Drain and shake out all the water.

Step 3 Meanwhile, in a large pot or Dutch oven, heat the oil. Sautée the shallot and radicchio over medium-high heat until wilted, 3 minutes. Remove to a bowl.

Step 4 In the same pot, melt the butter. Whisk in the flour and cook until it is fully incorporated, 1 minute. Add the warm milk and whisk gently over medium-high heat until the mixture has bubbled and thickened enough to coat the back of a spoon, about 10 to 15 minutes. Off the heat, stir in the salt, raisins and cheese; stir until melted. Add the pasta and radicchio and toss to combine.