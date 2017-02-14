Mac and Cheese with Cracker Crumble 

Review Body: I made this mac and cheese last night and it lacked flavor/salt. I'm careful about the amount of salt I use but this really needed it. My sauce was perfectly creamy - it was my first time using the sodium citrate so I was really pleased that it came out so well. Two sleeves of the Ritz was the perfect amount. I'll use this recipe again but I'll probably add some bacon next time for texture and flavor.

Author Name: Lee Uerkwitz

Review Body: This was the worst mac and cheese I ever made...and I have several delicious versions in rotation. I had never used sodium citrate before and I ordered it from amazon just for this recipe after receiving my March issue. First, note that the ingredients list includes 4 cups of crumbled Ritz crackers. Depending on how finely you "crumble" the crackers, 4 cups could be an entire box of Ritz crackers. You really only need about 2 cup of crumbs to cover the full 9 x 13 dish. Second, when I normally make mac & cheese with a roux, I simmer until the milk mixture is fairly thick. The directions for this recipe indicate that you should add the cheese slowly when the milk/sodium citrate mixture reaches a simmer. So I followed the directions. Since I'd not worked with sodium citrate previously I assumed it would thicken in the oven. It did not. After baking, the "sauce" was still very thin and puddled in the bottom of the baking dish. It was edible - but just barely.

Review Rating: 1

Date Published: 2017-02-26