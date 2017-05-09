Mac and Cheese Bites
© Abby Hocking
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 35 bites
Anna Painter

Nothing beats the homemade stuff, but for these crispy mac and cheese bites, two 7-ounce boxes of your favorite purchased mac and cheese will yield the 5 cups needed here. Slideshow: More Macaroni and Cheese Recipes

Ingredients

  • 5 cups cooked macaroni and cheese, cooled
  • 1 3/4 cups coarsely grated sharp cheddar cheese
  • 1 cup coarsely grated smoked Gouda cheese
  • 1/2 cup sour cream
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 3 large eggs, lightly beaten
  • 2 cups panko
  • 1/4 teaspoon hot sauce
  • Canola oil, for frying
  • 1 cup ketchup
  • 2 teaspoons Sriracha

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, using a rubber spatula, stir the macaroni and cheese with the cheddar, Gouda, sour cream, 1 teaspoon of salt and 1/4 teaspoon of pepper until well combined. Scoop the macaroni mixture into thirty-five 2-tablespoon balls. Transfer to a rimmed baking sheet and freeze until firm, about 30 minutes.

Step 2    

Put the flour, eggs and panko in 3 separate shallow bowls. Season the flour with 1 teaspoon of salt and 1/2 teaspoon of pepper. Beat the eggs with the hot sauce. Working with a few at a time, dust the mac and cheese bites with flour, tapping off the excess, then dip them in the eggs and coat with panko, pressing to help the crumbs adhere. Return the mac and cheese bites to the baking sheet.

Step 3    

In a large saucepan, heat 1 1/2 inches of oil to 350°. Fry the mac and cheese bites in batches until golden brown and tender, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack lined with paper towels to drain. Season with salt.

Step 4    

In a small bowl, whisk the ketchup with the Sriracha and serve with the warm mac and cheese bites.

Make Ahead

The mac and cheese bites can be prepared through Step 1 and kept in the freezer overnight.

