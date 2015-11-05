Luxembourgish Flintstone Salad
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
4 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Serves 4
Anne Faber
November 2015

This Féierstengszalot is a beloved Luxembourgish classic. It literally translates to “Flintstone salad,” probably because there aren’t many vegetables involved in this carnivorous salad. To me, this tastes like sleepovers at my grandma’s, where we’d regularly have Féierstengszalot and bread for dinner.  Slideshow: More Salad Recipes

Ingredients

Brisket

  • 1 ½ pounds brisket
  • 1 carrot
  • ½ leek
  • 1 bouquet garni
  • ½ teaspoon peppercorns
  • 1 garlic clove
  • Coarse sea salt

Dressing

  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
  • 4 tablespoons sunflower oil
  • 1 teaspoon dried salad herbs
  • 2 tablespoons heavy cream
  • Coarse sea salt 
  • Pepper

Salad

  • 1 egg
  • ½ cup cherry tomatoes
  • 2 pickled gherkins

How to Make It

Step 1    

Put the brisket into a large pot of salted water. Peel the carrot, wash and trim the leek, and add both to the pot with the bouquet garni, peppercorns and peeled garlic clove. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 2 ½ hours, until the brisket is tender.

Step 2    

Take the brisket out of the pot and leave to cool for 1 ½ hours.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, boil the egg for 10 minutes and rinse under cold water. Leave to cool for a few minutes.

Step 4    

Then, prepare the salad dressing. Mix all the ingredients in a little bowl until they’re well mixed through; season with salt and pepper.

Step 5    

Cut the cooled brisket into bite-size cubes and put them into a bowl. Chop the egg, the cherry tomatoes and the gherkins, and add to the meat. Pour the dressing over the meat and mix until all the meat is covered. Cover with cling film and put the meat into the fridge for at least an hour, so that the flavors can develop.

Step 6    

Serve cold with crusty bread.

