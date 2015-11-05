Luxembourgish Flintstone Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 Put the brisket into a large pot of salted water. Peel the carrot, wash and trim the leek, and add both to the pot with the bouquet garni, peppercorns and peeled garlic clove. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 2 ½ hours, until the brisket is tender.

Step 2 Take the brisket out of the pot and leave to cool for 1 ½ hours.

Step 3 Meanwhile, boil the egg for 10 minutes and rinse under cold water. Leave to cool for a few minutes.

Step 4 Then, prepare the salad dressing. Mix all the ingredients in a little bowl until they’re well mixed through; season with salt and pepper.

Step 5 Cut the cooled brisket into bite-size cubes and put them into a bowl. Chop the egg, the cherry tomatoes and the gherkins, and add to the meat. Pour the dressing over the meat and mix until all the meat is covered. Cover with cling film and put the meat into the fridge for at least an hour, so that the flavors can develop.