How to Make It

Step 1 MAKE THE SAUCE In a medium saucepan, heat the olive oil until shimmering. Add the garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add the tomatoes, crushed red pepper, oregano, sugar, and salt. Simmer over low heat, stirring occasionally, until the sauce is slightly thickened, about 1 hour. Stir in basil and remove from the heat.

Step 2 MEANWHILE, MAKE THE MEATBALLS In a large bowl, combine the veal, pork, beef, fat back, prosciutto, bread, fennel seeds, crushed red pepper, oregano, parsley, and salt; mix well. In a small bowl, beat the eggs with the ricotta, parmesan, and milk. Add the wet ingredients to the meat mixture; mix well. Form the mixture into 12 to 14 meatballs (about ¼ cup each).