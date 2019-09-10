Fish and Chips
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
By Ludo Lefebvre
October 2019

With a light and airy batter studded with sesame seeds and a vibrant, herbal dipping sauce, Chef Ludo Lefebvre’s take on fish and chips is fresh-tasting and crispy. Any firm white fish will work well here, black cod is Lefebvre’s preference since it’s oil-rich and has a lovely mild flavor.

Ingredients

Dipping sauce

  • 1 medium zucchini, chopped
  • 3 cloves garlic, roughly chopped
  • 1/2 cup whole milk plain yogurt
  • 1/2 cup tarragon leaves
  • 1/2 cup cilantro leaves
  • 1/2 cup chives
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Fish and Chips

  • 1 1/2 liters grapeseed oil (or neutral oil with high smoke point)
  • 4 new Yukon gold potatoes, sliced very thin on a mandolin
  • Kosher salt
  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 lemon, zested and juiced (about 2 Tablespoons juice and 1 Tablespoon zest)
  • 1 1/2 cup cold sparkling water
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/3 cup sesame seeds
  • 16 ounces skinless white fish filets, cut into 2-ounce rectangles 3 x 2 inches (such as black cod)

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the dipping sauce

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and prepare an ice bath. Blanch the zucchini until tender-crisp, about 3 minutes, remove and shock in an ice bath for 1 minute until cool. Drain and puree the zucchini with garlic, yogurt, tarragon, cilantro, and chives in a blender until smooth. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 2    

Heat the oil to 350° in a very large enameled cast iron pot. Fry the sliced potatoes in 3 batches, separating the slices as you add them to the pot. Keep the oil between 340° and 350°. Be careful as the oil may splatter. Stir with a slotted spoon so the chips stay separate. Remove when they turn golden brown, about 4 minutes, and place on a plate lined with a paper towel. Season with salt immediately.

Step 3    Immediately before frying, make the batter

Combine the flour and lemon juice and zest. Add the cold sparkling water, black pepper, and sesame seeds and mix thoroughly. One filet at a time, dip fish in batter, coating each piece completely, and let extra batter drip off fish.

Step 4    

Fry battered fish for approximately 3 minutes or until golden brown. Remove and place on a plate lined with a paper towel. Season with salt immediately.

Step 5    

Serve the fried fish and potatoes with the dipping sauce.

