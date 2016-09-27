Ludo Lefebvre's Chocolate Mousse

Ludo Lefebvre's light and airy chocolate mousse comes together with just six ingredients. Serve with strawberries for an extra sweet touch. For a step-by-step demonstration on how to make this recipe, see this video.
How to Make It
Melt chocolate with butter over a bain marie and mix very well until incorporated.
Whip yolks with 50 grams sugar until ribbon stage pale yellow, and set a side.
Whip whites with sugar 44 grams until soft peaks. Fold yolk mixture with chocolate until incorporated with a spatula gently.
Then fold whites to chocolate mixture. Start with a small amount of whites. Use a whisk to fold into the chocolate gently folding from bottom of the bowl to the top until incorporated.
Ladle the mousse into 4 8-ounce ramekins or one big sharing bowl.
Let mixture set for 4 hours to set in refrigerator before serving with strawberries.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5