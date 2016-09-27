Ludo Lefebvre's Chocolate Mousse
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Ludovic Lefebvre

Ludo Lefebvre's light and airy chocolate mousse comes together with just six ingredients. Serve with strawberries for an extra sweet touch. For a step-by-step demonstration on how to make this recipe, see this video.

Ingredients

  • 188 grams 70% dark chocolate
  • 94 grams butter
  • 6 egg yolks
  • 6 egg whites
  • 50 grams sugar (for the yolks)
  • 44 grams sugar (for the whites)
  • 250 grams sweet strawberries

How to Make It

Step 1    

Melt chocolate with butter over a bain marie and mix very well until incorporated.

Step 2    

Whip yolks with 50 grams sugar until ribbon stage pale yellow, and set a side.

Step 3    

Whip whites with sugar 44 grams until soft peaks. Fold yolk mixture with chocolate until incorporated with a spatula gently.

Step 4    

Then fold whites to chocolate mixture. Start with a small amount of whites. Use a whisk to fold into the chocolate gently folding from bottom of the bowl to the top until incorporated.

Step 5    

Ladle the mousse into 4 8-ounce ramekins or one big sharing bowl.

Step 6    

Let mixture set for 4 hours to set in refrigerator before serving with strawberries.

