Ludo Lefebvre's Chocolate Mousse

How to Make It

Step 1 Melt chocolate with butter over a bain marie and mix very well until incorporated.

Step 2 Whip yolks with 50 grams sugar until ribbon stage pale yellow, and set a side.

Step 3 Whip whites with sugar 44 grams until soft peaks. Fold yolk mixture with chocolate until incorporated with a spatula gently.

Step 4 Then fold whites to chocolate mixture. Start with a small amount of whites. Use a whisk to fold into the chocolate gently folding from bottom of the bowl to the top until incorporated.

Step 5 Ladle the mousse into 4 8-ounce ramekins or one big sharing bowl.