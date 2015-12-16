Louisiana Hot Sauce
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 1 pint
Ian Knauer
December 2014

Whether you’re a home gardener or a resident of the Garden District, this hot sauce offers an authentic take on classic Louisiana spice. Slideshow: More Cajun and Creole Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups water
  • 10 ounces fresh hot red chilies such as; Tabasco, Cayenne or Serrano
  • 1 small onion, chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • Kosher salt
  • 1 cup white distilled vinegar

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, bring the water, chiles, onion, garlic and 1 teaspoon salt to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer until the vegetables are very tender, 15 to 20 minutes.

Step 2    

Let the mixture cool to warm, then puree in a blender with the vinegar. Season with salt to taste, then place in a pint jar. Refrigerate for at least 3 weeks for optimal flavor.

Make Ahead

The hot sauce keeps refrigerated for at least 9 months.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up