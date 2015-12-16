Louisiana Hot Sauce

In a medium saucepan, bring the water, chiles, onion, garlic and 1 teaspoon salt to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer until the vegetables are very tender, 15 to 20 minutes.

Step 2

Let the mixture cool to warm, then puree in a blender with the vinegar. Season with salt to taste, then place in a pint jar. Refrigerate for at least 3 weeks for optimal flavor.