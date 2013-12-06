Louisiana Cheese Fries with Crayfish and Gravy
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
3 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Kelly English
October 2013

In chef Kelly English's Southern twist on Canadian poutine, the fries are topped with spicy pimento cheese, andouille gravy and crawfish, crab or shrimp. Slideshows: More Irresistible Fries

Ingredients

Pimento Cheese

  • 1 red bell pepper
  • 1 jalapeño
  • 1 pound white cheddar cheese, shredded (3 1/4 cups)
  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons sour cream
  • 1/2 tablespoon chopped cilantro
  • 1/2 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground pepper

Andouille Gravy

  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • 1/2 pound andouille sausage, cut into 1/4-inch dice
  • 3/4 cup finely chopped onion
  • 1/3 cup finely chopped green bell pepper
  • 1/2 tablespoon minced garlic
  • 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 cup chopped tomato
  • 1 1/2 cups chicken stock or low-sodium broth
  • 1/4 cup thinly sliced scallion
  • Kosher salt

Poutine

  • 4 cups cooked french fries
  • 1/2 pound cooked and shelled crayfish tails, jumbo lump crabmeat or chopped shrimp

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the Pimento Cheese

Roast the red pepper and jalapeño directly over a gas flame or under a preheated broiler, turning, until charred all over. Transfer the red pepper and jalapeño to a large bowl, cover tightly with plastic and let cool for 15 minutes. Peel, seed and stem the red pepper and jalapeño, then cut them into 1/4-inch dice.

Step 2    Make the Pimento Cheese

In a large bowl, mix half of the red pepper with half of the jalapeño; reserve the rest for another use. Add the cheese, mayonnaise, sour cream, cilantro, lemon juice and cayenne to the bowl and mix well; season with salt and pepper. Chill for at least 2 hours.

Step 3    Meanwhile, Make the Gravy

In a medium cast-iron skillet, heat the oil. Add the andouille and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until the fat is rendered and the sausage is crispy, 8 minutes. Add the onion and cook, stirring, until translucent, 3 minutes. Stir in the green pepper and garlic and cook, stirring, until the garlic is fragrant, 2 minutes. Sprinkle in the flour and stir until incorporated; add the tomato and cook over moderately low heat, stirring, until it starts to break down, 3 minutes. Add the stock and bring to a simmer; cook until the gravy is thick enough to coat the back of a spoon, 5 minutes. Stir in the scallions and season with salt.

Step 4    Make the Poutine

Preheat the oven to 450°. Spread the french fries on a heatproof serving platter. Spoon the gravy all over the fries and top with the crayfish. Dollop 1 cup of the pimento cheese all over the fries; reserve the rest for another use. Bake the poutine for about 5 minutes, until the cheese is bubbly and melted. Serve immediately.

Make Ahead

The pimento cheese and andouille gravy can be refrigerated separately for up to 3 days.

Suggested Pairing

Refreshing, slightly bitter German pilsner.

