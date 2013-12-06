Todd Smith, former bar manager at Bourbon & Branch, created the Lonsdale. "It's the perfect drink for guests who say they don't like gin," says mixologist Ryan Fitzgerald. "The gin, apple juice, honey and basil all create a flavor that's greater than the sum of its parts." Glassware Guide Cocktail Party Recipes
How to Make It
Step
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add all of the remaining ingredients except 1 basil leaf; shake well. Fine strain into a chilled coupe and garnish with the remaining basil leaf.
