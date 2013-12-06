Lonsdale
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 Drink
Todd Smith and Ryan Fitzgerald

Todd Smith, former bar manager at Bourbon & Branch, created the Lonsdale. "It's the perfect drink for guests who say they don't like gin," says mixologist Ryan Fitzgerald. "The gin, apple juice, honey and basil all create a flavor that's greater than the sum of its parts." Glassware Guide  Cocktail Party Recipes

Ingredients

  • Ice
  • 1 1/2 ounces London dry gin
  • 1 ounce unfiltered apple juice
  • 3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons honey mixed with 1 1/2 teaspoons warm water
  • 4 basil leaves

How to Make It

Step

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add all of the remaining ingredients except 1 basil leaf; shake well. Fine strain into a chilled coupe and garnish with the remaining basil leaf.

