Long Island Iced Coffee

Chef Jonathan Brooks of Milktooth in Indiana makes this strong and delicious cocktail as a riff on the classic Long Island iced tea. Slideshow: More Brunch Cocktails

Ingredients

  • Ice
  • 1 1/4 ounces Nardini Amaro
  • 1 ounce St. George NOLA Coffee Liqueur
  • 3/4 ounce orgeat
  • 1/2 ounce Fernet-Branca
  • 1/2 ounce vodka
  • 1/2 ounce mezcal
  • 1/4 ounce rye whiskey
  • 2 dashes of mole bitters
  • Crushed ice
  • 1/2 ounce half-and-half
  • 2 Luxardo cherries, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

Fill a shaker with ice. Add all of the ingredients except the half-and-half and cherries and shake well. Strain into a tall glass filled with crushed ice. Top with the half-and-half, garnish with the cherries and serve.

