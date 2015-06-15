Long Island Iced Coffee

© Nicole Franzen
Chef Jonathan Brooks of Milktooth in Indiana makes this strong and delicious cocktail as a riff on the classic Long Island iced tea. Slideshow: More Brunch Cocktails
How to Make It
Step
Fill a shaker with ice. Add all of the ingredients except the half-and-half and cherries and shake well. Strain into a tall glass filled with crushed ice. Top with the half-and-half, garnish with the cherries and serve.
