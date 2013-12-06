London Mojito

The Terrace • Seattle In place of the rum in a traditional mojito, this cocktail by locally renowned bartender Michael Vezzoni uses gin and Pimm's No. 1 Cup, a gin-based herbal aperitif. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
How to Make It
Step
In a cocktail shaker, muddle the mint leaves with the Simple Syrup. Add the lime juice, Pimm's, gin and ice and shake well. Strain into an ice-filled highball glass, top with the club soda and garnish with the mint sprig.
