London Mojito

The Terrace • Seattle In place of the rum in a traditional mojito, this cocktail by locally renowned bartender Michael Vezzoni uses gin and Pimm's No. 1 Cup, a gin-based herbal aperitif. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

Ingredients

  • 1/2 ounce gin
  • 1 to 2 ounces chilled club soda
  • 8 mint leaves, plus 1 mint sprig for garnish
  • Ice
  • 1/2 ounce Simple Syrup
  • 1 ounce Pimm's No. 1
  • 2 ounces fresh lime juice

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, muddle the mint leaves with the Simple Syrup. Add the lime juice, Pimm's, gin and ice and shake well. Strain into an ice-filled highball glass, top with the club soda and garnish with the mint sprig.

