Logan Square
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1
Caitlin Laman

In this take on a Negroni, bartender Caitlin Laman swaps out the usual gin for aquavit. It lends an elegant licorice flavor to the bittersweet cocktail. Slideshow: Gin Cocktails

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 ounces aged aquavit, preferably Linie
  • 1/2 ounce Gran Classico Bitter (bittersweet herbal liqueur)
  • 1/2 ounce Cocchi Vermouth di Torino (slightly bitter red vermouth)
  • 1/2 ounce French dry vermouth, such as Dolin
  • Ice, plus 1 large cube for serving
  • 1 lemon twist, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a mixing glass, combine the aquavit, Gran Classico and both vermouths. Fill the glass with ice and stir well. Strain into a chilled double rocks glass over the large ice cube. Pinch the lemon twist over the drink and add to the glass.

