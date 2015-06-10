Logan Square

In this take on a Negroni, bartender Caitlin Laman swaps out the usual gin for aquavit. It lends an elegant licorice flavor to the bittersweet cocktail.
In a mixing glass, combine the aquavit, Gran Classico and both vermouths. Fill the glass with ice and stir well. Strain into a chilled double rocks glass over the large ice cube. Pinch the lemon twist over the drink and add to the glass.
