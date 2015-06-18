LocoL Dipping Sauce
© Christina Holmes
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 2 3/4 cups
Daniel Patterson and Roy Choi
July 2015

Chefs Daniel Patterson and Roy Choi season their awesome tomato-based spicy sauce with Korean chile paste and use it with everything from fries and onion rings to burgers and chicken. Slideshow: More Condiment Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup vegetable oil
  • 1 fennel bulb—halved, cored and finely chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • Salt
  • Two 28-ounce cans whole peeled tomatoes, crushed by hand and drained
  • 1/4 cup white wine vinegar
  • 1/4 cup gochujang (Korean chile paste)
  • 1/4 gochujang

How to Make It

Step

In a large saucepan, heat the oil. Add the fennel, garlic and  a pinch of salt and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, 15 minutes. Add the tomatoes and vinegar and bring to a boil.  Simmer over moderate heat, stirring frequently, until nearly all the liquid has evaporated, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a blender. Add the gochujang and puree until very smooth. Season with salt and let cool completely, then refrigerate until chilled.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up