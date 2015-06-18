LocoL Dipping Sauce

Chefs Daniel Patterson and Roy Choi season their awesome tomato-based spicy sauce with Korean chile paste and use it with everything from fries and onion rings to burgers and chicken. Slideshow: More Condiment Recipes
How to Make It
In a large saucepan, heat the oil. Add the fennel, garlic and a pinch of salt and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, 15 minutes. Add the tomatoes and vinegar and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderate heat, stirring frequently, until nearly all the liquid has evaporated, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a blender. Add the gochujang and puree until very smooth. Season with salt and let cool completely, then refrigerate until chilled.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5