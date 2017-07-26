Local Scallop Sashimi

Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
Chef’s Nick Kim and Chef Jimmy Lau from Shuko in NYC share their recipe for this easy, summery scallop sashimi. Use your favorite flaky sea salt as a substitute for seaweed salt. Slideshow: More Scallop Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a small skillet, heat the butter. Add in the panko and cook, stirring, until golden and crisp, 1 minute. Stir in the nori. Transfer to a plate to cool.
Step 2
In a small bowl, combine the shiso leaves with the white miso and mash to a paste. Adjust the consistency with water until spreadable.
Step 3
Season the scallops with seaweed salt and transfer to two plates. Garnish with the ginger and nori breadcrumbs and dollop with the shiso miso. Serve immediately.
