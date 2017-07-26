Local Scallop Sashimi
Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
Nick Kim and Jimmy Lau

Chef’s Nick Kim and Chef Jimmy Lau from Shuko in NYC share their recipe for this easy, summery scallop sashimi. Use your favorite flaky sea salt as a substitute for seaweed salt. Slideshow: More Scallop Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 teaspoons unsalted butter
  • 2 tablespoons panko
  • 1 tablespoon minced nori
  • 5 shiso leaves, thinly sliced
  • 1 tablespoon white miso
  • 2 large sea scallops, thinly sliced
  • Seaweed salt
  • 1 piece Myoga ginger bud, or fresh ginger, peeled and finely chopped

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small skillet, heat the butter. Add in the panko and cook, stirring, until golden and crisp, 1 minute. Stir in the nori. Transfer to a plate to cool.

Step 2    

In a small bowl, combine the shiso leaves with the white miso and mash to a paste. Adjust the consistency with water until spreadable.

Step 3    

Season the scallops with seaweed salt and transfer to two plates. Garnish with the ginger and nori breadcrumbs and dollop with the shiso miso. Serve immediately.

