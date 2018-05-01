Lobster-Stuffed Zucchini Blossoms
Victor Protasio
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Food & Wine
June 2018

Delicate zucchini blossoms are made for filling and frying. We’re giving this classic Italian appetizer a decadent spin with a lobster-and-mascarpone filling, though feel free to use lump crabmeat, cooked shrimp, or diced zucchini in place of the lobster.
Slideshow: More Lobster Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 3 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, divided 
  • 1 tablespoon minced preserved lemon rind 
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons Aleppo pepper, divided 
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, plus more for sprinkling 
  • 1 (8-ounce) container mascarpone cheese 
  • 7 large eggs, divided 
  • 2 teaspoons lemon zest 
  • 2 tablespoons chopped mint leaves 
  • 1 pound cooked and picked lobster, crab, or shrimp meat, very finely chopped 
  • 24 zucchini blossoms 
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour (about 8 1/2 ounces) 
  • 2 cups toasted fine breadcrumbs 
  • Neutral oil, such as grapeseed, for frying 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Whisk together olive oil, 1 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice, preserved lemon rind, 1/2 teaspoon Aleppo pepper, and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a bowl. 

Step 2    

Whisk together mascarpone, 2 eggs, lemon zest, mint, remaining 2 tablespoons lemon juice, remaining 2 teaspoons Aleppo pepper, and remaining 1 teaspoon salt in a separate bowl until smooth. Stir in lobster. Transfer to pastry bag or large ziplock plastic bag; if using a ziplock bag, snip a hole in bottom corner. 

Step 3    

Clean zucchini blossoms (see Note)

Step 4    

Insert tip of piping bag into center of blossom without separating petals more than necessary. Carefully pipe 1 tablespoon lobster mixture into each blossom. Gently press outside of blossom to seal. Repeat with remaining blossoms and lobster mixture. Arrange filled blossoms on a rimmed baking sheet. 

Step 5    

Beat remaining 5 eggs in a shallow dish. Place flour and breadcrumbs in separate shallow dishes. Dredge filled blossoms in flour; gently brush off excess. Dip blossoms in egg, then dredge in breadcrumbs. 

Step 6    

Poor oil to a depth of 3/4 inch in  a high-sided skillet; heat over medium until shimmering. Working in batches, fry blossoms until a  delicate, golden crust forms, 90 seconds to 2 minutes. 

Step 7    

Using a spider, transfer blossoms to a paper towel–lined baking sheet to drain. Sprinkle with salt. Serve hot with preserved lemon vinaigrette.  

Notes

HOW TO CLEAN ZUCCHINI BLOSSOMS

1. Using kitchen tweezers or long, thin scissors, clip away the pointed sepals where the stem meets the flower.

2. Blow into the flower so the petals separate naturally. Pluck out the stamen or pistils from inside.

3. Use a pastry brush to gently remove any dirt or pollen.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up