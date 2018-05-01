Lobster-Stuffed Zucchini Blossoms

Delicate zucchini blossoms are made for filling and frying. We’re giving this classic Italian appetizer a decadent spin with a lobster-and-mascarpone filling, though feel free to use lump crabmeat, cooked shrimp, or diced zucchini in place of the lobster.
How to Make It
Whisk together olive oil, 1 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice, preserved lemon rind, 1/2 teaspoon Aleppo pepper, and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a bowl.
Whisk together mascarpone, 2 eggs, lemon zest, mint, remaining 2 tablespoons lemon juice, remaining 2 teaspoons Aleppo pepper, and remaining 1 teaspoon salt in a separate bowl until smooth. Stir in lobster. Transfer to pastry bag or large ziplock plastic bag; if using a ziplock bag, snip a hole in bottom corner.
Clean zucchini blossoms (see Note)
Insert tip of piping bag into center of blossom without separating petals more than necessary. Carefully pipe 1 tablespoon lobster mixture into each blossom. Gently press outside of blossom to seal. Repeat with remaining blossoms and lobster mixture. Arrange filled blossoms on a rimmed baking sheet.
Beat remaining 5 eggs in a shallow dish. Place flour and breadcrumbs in separate shallow dishes. Dredge filled blossoms in flour; gently brush off excess. Dip blossoms in egg, then dredge in breadcrumbs.
Poor oil to a depth of 3/4 inch in a high-sided skillet; heat over medium until shimmering. Working in batches, fry blossoms until a delicate, golden crust forms, 90 seconds to 2 minutes.
Using a spider, transfer blossoms to a paper towel–lined baking sheet to drain. Sprinkle with salt. Serve hot with preserved lemon vinaigrette.
Notes
HOW TO CLEAN ZUCCHINI BLOSSOMS
1. Using kitchen tweezers or long, thin scissors, clip away the pointed sepals where the stem meets the flower.
2. Blow into the flower so the petals separate naturally. Pluck out the stamen or pistils from inside.
3. Use a pastry brush to gently remove any dirt or pollen.
