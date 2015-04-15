Lobster Salad Sandwiches on Brioche
© Andrew Thomas Lee
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Anne Quatrano
May 2015

Chef Anne Quatrano makes this delicious twist on a lobster roll with a handful of ingredients. Between the two major styles of lobster rolls—served warm with butter or cold mixed with mayonnaise—she advocates for the creamy mayo version. She also butters the rolls generously before toasting. Slideshow: More Lobster Recipes

Ingredients

  • Three 1 1/4-pound live lobsters
  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 celery rib, finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon minced tarragon
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • 4 brioche burger buns, split
  • Softened butter, for brushing

How to Make It

Step 1    

Plunge the lobsters head first into a large pot of boiling water and cook until they turn bright red, about 10 minutes. Using tongs, transfer the lobsters to an ice bath to cool completely.

Step 2    

Twist off the bodies of the lobsters from the tails. Using scissors, cut along the underside of the tail shells and remove the meat. Halve the lobster tails, discarding the dark intestinal veins. Remove the meat from the claws and knuckles.  In a bowl, stir the mayonnaise with the celery, lemon juice and tarragon. Cut all of the lobster meat into bite-size pieces and add to the bowl; season with salt and pepper and mix well. Refrigerate until chilled.

Step 3    

Heat a griddle. Brush the cut sides of the buns with butter and grill until toasted. Fill with the lobster salad and serve.

Make Ahead

The lobster salad can be refrigerated overnight.

Suggested Pairing

Pair these lobster sandwiches with a citrusy, medium-bodied Austrian Grüner Veltliner.

