This elegant lobster gnudi dish from chef Scott Conant’s New York City restaurant, Fusco, gets a springy spin with bright green peas and ramp leaves. If you have fresh fava beans, those would also be great tossed into this dish. Slideshow: More Lobster Recipes
How to Make It
Make the gnudi Spread the semolina in a 9-by-13 inch baking dish. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle, mix the ricotta with the mascarpone and lobster roe on medium speed until the mixture is green and no streaks remain, about 2 minutes. Add the remaining ingredients and mix until smooth, about 2 minutes. Using your hands, roll the mixture into 20 small balls (slightly smaller than a golf ball) and transfer to the baking dish with the semolina. Roll the gnudi in the semolina and transfer the baking dish to the refrigerator and chill, uncovered, overnight.
Make the bagna cauda In a medium saucepan, heat the olive oil. Add the shallots, garlic, thyme, crushed red pepper, bay leaf and anchovies. Cook over moderate heat until the shallots are tender, about 5 minutes. Add the white wine and cook over moderate heat until the wine is almost reduced, about 10 minutes. Add the cream and simmer until thickened, about 5 minutes. Whisk in the butter. Strain the sauce through a fine mesh sieve set over a medium bowl, pressing on the solids. Season with salt.
In a pot of salted boiling water, boil the gnudi until cooked through, about 5 minutes. Drain and reserve 1 cup of pasta water. In a large deep sauté pan, warm the bagna cauda. Add 1/2 cup of the reserved pasta water, gnudi, peas, lobster and ramp leaves and simmer until the sauce is thickened and the gnudi is heated through. Season with salt and transfer to 4 shallow bowls. Garnish with chives and trout roe, if using, and serve.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5