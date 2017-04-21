Lobster Gnudi

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the gnudi Spread the semolina in a 9-by-13 inch baking dish. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle, mix the ricotta with the mascarpone and lobster roe on medium speed until the mixture is green and no streaks remain, about 2 minutes. Add the remaining ingredients and mix until smooth, about 2 minutes. Using your hands, roll the mixture into 20 small balls (slightly smaller than a golf ball) and transfer to the baking dish with the semolina. Roll the gnudi in the semolina and transfer the baking dish to the refrigerator and chill, uncovered, overnight.

Step 2 Make the bagna cauda In a medium saucepan, heat the olive oil. Add the shallots, garlic, thyme, crushed red pepper, bay leaf and anchovies. Cook over moderate heat until the shallots are tender, about 5 minutes. Add the white wine and cook over moderate heat until the wine is almost reduced, about 10 minutes. Add the cream and simmer until thickened, about 5 minutes. Whisk in the butter. Strain the sauce through a fine mesh sieve set over a medium bowl, pressing on the solids. Season with salt.