Lobster with Fried Bread, Spinach and Tangy Pomegranate

Key to this excellent dish is the lobster oil; Swedish chef Petter Nilsson makes it with the lobster shells, then uses it to fry the bread and sauté the lobster meat.
How to Make It
If using live lobsters, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the lobsters headfirst and cook just until they turn bright red, about 9 minutes. Transfer to an ice bath and let cool. Remove the meat from the shells and chop coarsely. Rinse the shells and pat dry. Crush and reserve the shells.
In a medium saucepan, cook the lobster shells in the canola oil over low heat, covered, until the oil is orange-hued and very fragrant, about 30 minutes. Strain the oil through a fine sieve; discard the shells. You should have 1/4 cup of lobster oil.
In a large skillet, heat 3 tablespoons of the lobster oil. Add the bread; cook over moderate heat, stirring, until golden and crisp, 5 minutes. Drain on paper towels. Wipe out the skillet.
Heat the olive oil in the skillet. Add the garlic and cook over low heat until lightly golden. Add the spinach and cook, stirring, until just wilted, 2 minutes. Stir in 1 tablespoon of the butter and the lemon juice and season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a bowl and keep warm. Wipe out the skillet.
Add the remaining 4 tablespoons of butter to the skillet and cook over low heat until browned, about 5 minutes. Stir in the pomegranate seeds, umeboshi, soy sauce and vinegar and cook until well combined, about 1 minute. Transfer to a bowl and season with salt. Wipe out the skillet.
Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of lobster oil in the skillet. Add the lobster and cook over low heat until heated through, about 2 minutes. Transfer to plates and mound the spinach alongside. Spoon the pomegranate sauce on top, garnish with the bread and serve.
Umeboshi are tangy pickled Japanese plums. They’re available at Japanese markets and Whole Foods.
