Lobster with Fried Bread, Spinach and Tangy Pomegranate
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Petter Nilsson
April 2016

Key to this excellent dish is the lobster oil; Swedish chef Petter Nilsson makes it with the lobster shells, then uses it to fry the bread and sauté the lobster meat. Slideshow: More Lobster Recipes

Ingredients

  • Two 1 1/2-pound live lobsters or 2 cooked lobsters in their shells
  • 1/2 cup canola oil
  • 4 ounces sourdough bread, torn into 1 1/2-inch pieces (3 cups)
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 6 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 1/2 pound curly spinach, thick stems discarded (8 packed cups)
  • 5 tablespoons salted butter
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1/2 cup fresh pomegranate seeds (3 ounces)
  • 3 umeboshi plums, pitted and finely chopped (see Note)
  • 1 teaspoon low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

How to Make It

Step 1    

If using live lobsters, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the lobsters headfirst and cook just until they turn bright red, about 9 minutes. Transfer to an ice bath and let cool. Remove the meat from the shells and chop coarsely. Rinse the shells and pat dry. Crush and reserve the shells.

Step 2    

In a medium saucepan, cook the lobster shells in the canola oil over low heat, covered, until the oil is orange-hued and very fragrant, about 30 minutes. Strain the oil through a fine sieve; discard the shells. You should have 1/4 cup of lobster oil.

Step 3    

In a large skillet, heat 3 tablespoons of the lobster oil. Add the bread; cook over moderate heat, stirring, until golden and crisp, 5 minutes. Drain on paper towels. Wipe out the skillet.

Step 4    

Heat the olive oil in the skillet. Add the garlic and cook over low heat until lightly golden. Add the spinach and cook, stirring, until just wilted, 2 minutes. Stir in 1 tablespoon of the butter and the lemon juice and season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a bowl and keep warm. Wipe out the skillet.

Step 5    

Add the remaining 4 tablespoons of butter to the skillet and cook over low heat until browned, about 5 minutes. Stir in the pomegranate seeds, umeboshi, soy sauce and vinegar and cook until well combined, about 1 minute. Transfer to a bowl and season with salt. Wipe out the skillet.

Step 6    

Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of lobster oil in the skillet. Add the lobster and cook over low heat until heated through, about 2 minutes. Transfer to plates and mound the spinach alongside. Spoon the pomegranate sauce on top, garnish with the bread and serve.

Make Ahead

The lobster meat and lobster oil can be refrigerated separately overnight.

Notes

Umeboshi are tangy pickled Japanese plums. They’re available at Japanese markets and Whole Foods.

Suggested Pairing

A crisp, coastal white.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up