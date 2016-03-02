Lobster with Fried Bread, Spinach and Tangy Pomegranate

How to Make It

Step 1 If using live lobsters, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the lobsters headfirst and cook just until they turn bright red, about 9 minutes. Transfer to an ice bath and let cool. Remove the meat from the shells and chop coarsely. Rinse the shells and pat dry. Crush and reserve the shells.

Step 2 In a medium saucepan, cook the lobster shells in the canola oil over low heat, covered, until the oil is orange-hued and very fragrant, about 30 minutes. Strain the oil through a fine sieve; discard the shells. You should have 1/4 cup of lobster oil.

Step 3 In a large skillet, heat 3 tablespoons of the lobster oil. Add the bread; cook over moderate heat, stirring, until golden and crisp, 5 minutes. Drain on paper towels. Wipe out the skillet.

Step 4 Heat the olive oil in the skillet. Add the garlic and cook over low heat until lightly golden. Add the spinach and cook, stirring, until just wilted, 2 minutes. Stir in 1 tablespoon of the butter and the lemon juice and season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a bowl and keep warm. Wipe out the skillet.

Step 5 Add the remaining 4 tablespoons of butter to the skillet and cook over low heat until browned, about 5 minutes. Stir in the pomegranate seeds, umeboshi, soy sauce and vinegar and cook until well combined, about 1 minute. Transfer to a bowl and season with salt. Wipe out the skillet.