Loaded Sweet Potatoes with Chorizo and Pomegranate
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Michael Paley
September 2015

At his new restaurant, Central Standard, Michael Paley is serving steakhouse-inspired fare with a “California vibe.” This loaded sweet potato is a brighter take on the classic, with avocado, spicy chorizo and fresh pomegranate. Slideshow: More Sweet Potato Recipes

Ingredients

  • Four 12-ounce sweet potatoes, scrubbed
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
  • Maldon salt
  • 1/2 pound fresh chorizo, casings removed
  • 3 cipollini onions, thinly sliced (1/2 cup)
  • 1 Fresno chile, thinly sliced 
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  • 1/4 cup pure pomegranate juice
  • 1/4 cup chopped cilantro, plus leaves for garnish
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • Crème fraîche
  • Sliced avocado
  • Pomegranate seeds
  • Finely grated lime zest
  • Lime wedges

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Set each sweet potato on a sheet of foil. Drizzle with olive oil and season with Maldon salt. Wrap the potatoes in the foil and transfer to a baking sheet. Bake until tender, about 1 hour.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat the 3 tablespoons of olive oil until shimmering. Add the chorizo and cook over moderately high heat, breaking up the meat with a wooden spoon, until nearly cooked through, about 5 minutes. Add the onions, chile and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until the chorizo is cooked through and the onions are softened, 3 to 5 minutes longer. Add the pomegranate juice and cook until nearly absorbed, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in the chopped cilantro and season with kosher salt and pepper.

Step 3    

Unwrap the sweet potatoes and arrange on a platter. Cut a lengthwise slit in the top of each one and fluff the insides with a fork. Season with kosher salt and pepper and fill with the chorizo mixture. Top each sweet potato with crème fraîche, sliced avocado, pomegranate seeds, grated lime zest and cilantro leaves. Serve right away with lime wedges.

