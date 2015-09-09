Loaded Potato Waffles
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
October 2015

F&W's Justin Chapple cooks shredded potatoes in a waffle iron until crisp, then tops them with cheddar, bacon, sour cream and chives. Slideshow: More Waffle Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds baking potatoes—peeled, coarsley shredded and squeezed dry
  • 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
  • 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 3/4 cup shredded extra-sharp yellow cheddar cheese, plus more for topping
  • 3 tablespoons melted unsalted butter, plus more for brushing
  • 1/2 cup crumbled cooked bacon, plus more for topping
  • 1/3 cup chopped chives, plus more for topping
  • Sour cream, for topping

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat an 8-inch waffle iron and preheat the oven to 200°. In  a large bowl, mix the potatoes with the eggs, flour, salt, baking powder, 3/4 cup of cheese and  3 tablespoons of butter. Fold in the 1/2 cup of bacon and the  1/3 cup of chives.

Step 2    

Brush the waffle iron with melted butter and spread one-fourth of the potato mixture onto it. Close and cook on high until the waffle is golden and crisp, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a rack in the oven to keep warm. Repeat with the remaining potato mixture. Serve  the waffles topped with sour cream, crumbled bacon,  cheddar and chopped chives.

Notes

These waffles can be made in a Belgian waffle maker to serve 3: Spoon one-third of the mixture onto the iron instead of one-fourth.

