Loaded Potato Waffles

F&W's Justin Chapple cooks shredded potatoes in a waffle iron until crisp, then tops them with cheddar, bacon, sour cream and chives. Slideshow: More Waffle Recipes
How to Make It
Heat an 8-inch waffle iron and preheat the oven to 200°. In a large bowl, mix the potatoes with the eggs, flour, salt, baking powder, 3/4 cup of cheese and 3 tablespoons of butter. Fold in the 1/2 cup of bacon and the 1/3 cup of chives.
Brush the waffle iron with melted butter and spread one-fourth of the potato mixture onto it. Close and cook on high until the waffle is golden and crisp, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a rack in the oven to keep warm. Repeat with the remaining potato mixture. Serve the waffles topped with sour cream, crumbled bacon, cheddar and chopped chives.
Notes
These waffles can be made in a Belgian waffle maker to serve 3: Spoon one-third of the mixture onto the iron instead of one-fourth.
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Author Name: Rachel Richardson
Review Body: These are very good! I add a poached egg on top. Yum!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-05-27