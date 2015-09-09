Loaded Potato Waffles

Heat an 8-inch waffle iron and preheat the oven to 200°. In a large bowl, mix the potatoes with the eggs, flour, salt, baking powder, 3/4 cup of cheese and 3 tablespoons of butter. Fold in the 1/2 cup of bacon and the 1/3 cup of chives.

Step 2

Brush the waffle iron with melted butter and spread one-fourth of the potato mixture onto it. Close and cook on high until the waffle is golden and crisp, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a rack in the oven to keep warm. Repeat with the remaining potato mixture. Serve the waffles topped with sour cream, crumbled bacon, cheddar and chopped chives.