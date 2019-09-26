Loaded Potato Soup

How to Make It

Step 1 Peel potatoes, reserving about 1 cup large potato peels; discard remaining peels. Cut potatoes into 1/2-inch cubes, and set cubes aside. Heat olive oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high. Working in batches if needed, add potato peels to Dutch oven in a single layer, and cook until crispy, about 1 minute and 30 seconds per side. Transfer to a plate lined with paper towels; sprinkle with pepper and 1/4 teaspoon salt, and set aside.

Step 2 Add bacon slices to Dutch oven, and cook over medium until crispy, 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer bacon to a plate lined with paper towels, reserving 3 tablespoons drippings in Dutch oven. Set bacon aside.

Step 3 Add light green and white scallion slices and garlic to hot drippings, and cook over medium, stirring occasionally, until tender and lightly browned, about 3 minutes. Stir in potato cubes, milk, cream, and remaining 2 teaspoons salt. Increase heat to medium-high, and bring to a low boil. (Be careful not to let mixture curdle.) Reduce to heat to low, cover, and simmer until potatoes are tender, 15 to 20 minutes.