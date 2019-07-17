Loaded Poke Bowls with Furikake Granola

OK, so the ingredient list is long, but this recipe is full of make-ahead moments that make it extra-easy to prep in advance, like the Furikake Granola (a total flavor explosion!) and the effortless quick-pickled veggies. If you’re missing a few items on this list, take a field trip to your local Asian market to stock your pantry; there’s a world of exciting ingredients waiting that will revive your weeknight cooking routine.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 325°F. Stir together peanuts, coconut, sesame seeds, toasted nori, bonito flakes, maple syrup, sesame oil, Sriracha, and salt in a small bowl. Spread mixture in an even layer on a baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven until golden brown, about 8 minutes, stirring halfway through baking. Let cool completely, about 15 minutes.
Toss together carrot, cucumber, jalapeño, vinegar, sugar, and salt in a medium bowl. Let stand 30 minutes.
Whisk together soy sauce, vinegar, sesame oil, scallion, orange zest and juice, ginger, salt, and garlic in a medium bowl. Add cubed tuna to soy sauce mixture, and toss to combine. Let stand 10 minutes.