Loaded Poke Bowls with Furikake Granola

OK, so the ingredient list is long, but this recipe is full of make-ahead moments that make it extra-easy to prep in advance, like the Furikake Granola (a total flavor explosion!) and the effortless quick-pickled veggies. If you’re missing a few items on this list, take a field trip to your local Asian market to stock your pantry; there’s a world of exciting ingredients waiting that will revive your weeknight cooking routine.