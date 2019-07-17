Loaded Poke Bowls with Furikake Granola
Victor Protasio
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
By Mary Claire Britton

OK, so the ingredient list is long, but this recipe is full of make-ahead moments that make it extra-easy to prep in advance, like the Furikake Granola (a total flavor explosion!) and the effortless quick-pickled veggies. If you’re missing a few items on this list, take a field trip to your local Asian market to stock your pantry; there’s a world of exciting ingredients waiting that will revive your weeknight cooking routine.

Ingredients

FURIKAKE GRANOLA

  • 1/2 cup salted roasted peanuts, chopped
  • 1/4 cup unsweetened flaked coconut
  • 3 tablespoons sesame seeds
  • 2 nori sheets, crumbled and toasted
  • 1 tablespoon dried bonito flakes
  • 1 tablespoon pure maple syrup
  • 1 tablespoon sesame oil
  • 1 tablespoon Sriracha
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

PICKLES

  • 1 cup matchstick-cut carrots
  • 1 medium English cucumber, cut into 2- x 1/4-inch matchsticks (about 1 cup)
  • 1 jalapeño, thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup rice wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
POKE BOWLS

  • 1/3 cup soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons sesame oil
  • 2 tablespoons sliced scallion
  • 1 tablespoon orange zest plus 1 tablespoon fresh orange juice
  • 2 teaspoons grated peeled fresh ginger
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 garlic clove, grated with a Microplane grater
  • 1 pound sushi-grade tuna, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
  • 1/2 cup Sriracha mayonnaise
  • 2 cups cooked sushi rice
  • Sliced avocado and fresh cilantro, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the furikake granola

Preheat oven to 325°F. Stir together peanuts, coconut, sesame seeds, toasted nori, bonito flakes, maple syrup, sesame oil, Sriracha, and salt in a small bowl. Spread mixture in an even layer on a baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven until golden brown, about 8 minutes, stirring halfway through baking. Let cool completely, about 15 minutes.

Step 2    While granola cools, make the pickles

Toss together carrot, cucumber, jalapeño, vinegar, sugar, and salt in a medium bowl. Let stand 30 minutes.

Step 3    Make the poke bowls

Whisk together soy sauce, vinegar, sesame oil, scallion, orange zest and juice, ginger, salt, and garlic in a medium bowl. Add cubed tuna to soy sauce mixture, and toss to combine. Let stand 10 minutes.

