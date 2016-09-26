Loaded Hot Dogs with Chipotle Mayo

© Michael Graydon & Nikole Herriott
Don’t be intimidated by these over-the-top hot dogs from Christopher Bates of FLX Wienery in the Finger Lakes; they have everything going for them! They’re crunchy, cheesy, spicy and tangy—pair them with a crisp IPA or even a dry Riesling. Slideshow: More Hot Dog Recipes
In a food processor, puree the mayonnaise with the chipotle until smooth. Season with salt and pepper. In a large nonstick skillet, heat the oil. Cook the hot dogs over moderate heat until lightly browned, 4 minutes. Spread the mayo on the buns and top with the hot dogs, cheese curds, piccalilli, corn chips and herbs; serve.
The chipotle mayonnaise can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.
