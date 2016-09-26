Loaded Hot Dogs with Chipotle Mayo
20 MIN
Serves : 8
Christopher Bates
November 2016

Don’t be intimidated by these over-the-top hot dogs from Christopher Bates of FLX Wienery in the Finger Lakes; they have everything going for them! They’re crunchy, cheesy, spicy and tangy—pair them with a crisp IPA or even a dry Riesling. Slideshow: More Hot Dog Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 canned chipotle chile in adobo
  • Kosher salt 
  • Pepper
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • 8 beef hot dogs
  • 8 hot dog buns, toasted
  • 4 ounces crumbled cheddar cheese curds or sharp cheddar cheese
  • 1/2 cup piccalilli or pickle relish
  • 2 cups corn chips (3 ounces), preferably Fritos, crushed
  • 1/2 cup chopped mixed herbs, such as parsley, dill and cilantro

How to Make It

Step

In a food processor, puree the mayonnaise with the chipotle until smooth. Season with salt and pepper. In a large nonstick skillet, heat the oil. Cook the hot dogs over moderate heat until lightly browned, 4 minutes. Spread the mayo on the buns and top with the hot dogs, cheese curds, piccalilli, corn chips and herbs; serve.

Make Ahead

The chipotle mayonnaise can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.

